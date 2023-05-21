Home

Mumbai Local Trains Will Soon Be Replaced By Vande Bharat Trains: Read Indian Railway’s Full Plan

Mumbai Local Train Latest News: The move from the Railway Ministry marks a significant step towards Mumbai’s transportation system, promising improved quality and enhanced commuting experiences for millions of passengers in the state.

According to Indian Railways, the Vande Bharat Metro will be a state-of-the-art rake that will be deployed for short distances to cover cities around 100 kilometres apart.

Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: In a significant development, the Ministry of Railways has announced plans to upgrade Mumbai’s local train network by introducing Vande Metro trains. As part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3 and 3A, the ministry Railway Ministry has placed an order for the procurement of 238 Vande Metro (suburban) trains.

In this regard, the Railway Board has approved the procurement of 238 Vande Bharat Metro trains for Mumbai.

Giving details, senior Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) officials said these rakes will be procured under the ambitious Mumbai Urban Transport Project-III (MUTP-III) and 3A (MUTP-3A), which are being helmed by the Railway ministry and the Maharashtra government to augment the capacity of the metropolis’ suburban train network, they added.

“These trains will be manufactured by the technology partner ensuring Make in India guidelines of the Centre’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The procurement will be undertaken by MRVC and it will be with maintenance requirements spanning 35 years,” the MRVC official said.

He stated that two depots for maintenance of the rakes already approved under MUTP-III and 3A will be set up by the technology partner.

According to Indian Railways, the Vande Bharat Metro will be a state-of-the-art rake that will be deployed for short distances to cover cities around 100 kilometres apart.

