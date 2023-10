Home

Business

Mumbai Mega Block Today: Western Railways Cancels 100 Local Trains Between Churchgate And Virar, Check Full List

Mumbai Mega Block Today: Western Railways Cancels 100 Local Trains Between Churchgate And Virar, Check Full List

The Western Railway announced a 10-hour Jumbo Block on Harbour lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations.

The Railways said the 10-hour jumbo block will be in effect from 00.30 hours to 10.30 hours on Friday, October 27.

Mumbai Mega Block: The Western Railways on Friday said it has cancelled over 100 up and down local trains across various destinations between Churchgate and Virar on Mumbai’s Western Suburban Railway. The Railways said these trains have been cancelled as it is undertaking mega block on October 27 in connection with the construction of the sixth railway line between Khar and Goregaon railway stations.

Trending Now

Earlier, the Western Railway announced a 10-hour Jumbo Block on Harbour lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations. According to the attest order, the Western Railway will operate the Special Traffic Block for Non-Interlocking Work in connection with the construction of the 6th Line between Khar Road and Goregaon stations.

You may like to read

The Railways said the 10-hour jumbo block will be in effect from 00.30 hours to 10.30 hours on Friday, October 27. The special traffic block will be in the Up and Down Harbour Line between Andheri and Goregaon stations. “Suburban services on the Harbour line between Andheri and Goregaon will not be available during the block period,” the Western Railway said.

Earlier, the Western Railway said it had cancelled more than 2,500 local train services in Mumbai from October 27 to November 5.

Giving details, Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said despite the huge quantum of work involved, the block has been meticulously planned to ensure minimum disruption of rail traffic and inconvenience to passengers.

List of Cancelled Trains

Train Time From To Slow / Fast 4:56 AM Borivali Virar Slow 5:15 AM Dadar Virar Fast 5:20 AM Bandra Borivali Slow 5:17 AM Mahalaxmi Borivali Slow 5:28 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 5:45 AM Mahalaxmi Borivali Slow 6:03 AM Mahalaxmi Borivali Slow 5:59 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 7:03 AM Andheri Virar Slow 6:14 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 6:27 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 6:32 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 7:01 AM Andheri Virar Fast 6:39 AM Churchgate Goregaon Slow 6:44 AM Churchgate Borivali Fast 6:55 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 7:08 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 7:22 AM Churchgate Goregaon Fast 7:38 AM Mahalaxmi Borivali Slow 7:48 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 8:52 AM Andheri Virar Fast 8:06 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 8:23 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 8:32 AM Churchgate Goregaon Slow 8:35 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 8:46 AM Churchgate Goregaon Fast 9:09 AM Churchgate Goregaon Fast 9:11 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 9:29 AM Churchgate Nalla Sopara Slow 9:17 AM Andheri Virar Fast 9:22 AM Churchgate Goregaon Slow 10:13 AM Andheri Nalla Sopara Fast 9:28 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 9:44 AM Churchgate Borivali Fast 9:47 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 10:00 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 10:11 AM Churchgate Malad Fast 10:55 AM Dadar Virar Fast 10:20 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 10:36 AM Churchgate Nalla Sopara Slow 10:50 AM Churchgate Borivali Fast 11:12 AM Churchgate Borivali Fast 11:24 AM Churchgate Malad Fast 11:27 AM Churchgate Mumbai Central Slow 11:27 AM Churchgate Virar Fast 11:33 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 12:18 PM Andheri Virar Slow 11:33 AM Churchgate Nalla Sopara Fast 11:44 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 11:51 AM Churchgate Malad Fast 12:35 PM Andheri Virar Slow 12:02 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 12:16 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 12:22 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 12:32 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 1:23 PM Dadar Virar Fast 12:48 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 12:58 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 1:40 PM Dadar Virar Fast 1:05 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 1:16 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 1:27 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 2:13 PM Andheri Virar Slow 2:27 PM Andheri Vasai Road Fast 1:49 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 1:48 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 2:54 PM Andheri Vasai Road Slow 2:17 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 2:30 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 2:37 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 3:11 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 4:10 PM Andheri Virar Slow 3:49 PM Dadar Virar Fast 3:19 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 3:45 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 4:05 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 4:21 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 4:30 PM Mahalaxmi Borivali Slow 4:36 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 4:39 PM Churchgate Virar Fast 5:07 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 5:24 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 5:28 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 5:53 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 6:06 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 6:19 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 6:25 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 6:31 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 6:35 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 7:11 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 7:19 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 7:25 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 7:34 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 7:54 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 8:10 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 8:41 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 8:47 PM Churchgate Bandra Slow 8:55 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 9:05 PM Churchgate Malad Fast 9:12 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 9:17 PM Churchgate Mumbai Central Fast 9:39 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 9:42 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 9:48 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 9:48 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 9:51 PM Churchgate Malad Fast 10:09 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 10:12 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 10:33 PM Churchgate Borivali Fast 10:49 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 11:46 PM Churchgate Nalla Sopara (Ladies) Fast 11:52 PM Churchgate Borivali Slow 12:46 AM Churchgate Borivali Slow 12:28 AM Churchgate Bhayander Slow 12:43 AM Churchgate Bhayander Slow 12:50 AM Churchgate Virar Slow

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.