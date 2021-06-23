IRCTC Latest News: Now, passengers who will be traveling between Mumbai and Pune can enjoy the scenic beauty of Western Ghats through the new Vistadome coach, introduced by the Indian Railways. As per the latest updates, the Indian Railways is all set to restore Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special Train from June 26. Interestingly, this train will have Vistadome coaches, through which passengers can enjoy the natural view of Western Ghats. Also Read - Railways to Resume Operations of 15 Cancelled Special Trains From June 25; Coach Changes in 5 Trains. Check List

Taking to Twitter, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal shared the pictures of new Vistadome coach and said Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai via Vistadome: Enjoy the scenic beauty of the Western Ghats with the first-ever Vistadome coach on this route. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Resume 660 More Trains in June | Full List Here

Also Read - Farmers’ Protest: Centre Rules Out Repealing 3 Farm Laws, Says Ready to Resume Talks on Provisions of Legislations

Designed to provide panoramic view to the passengers while enhancing their travelling comfort, the Vistadome coaches have large windows on the sides and glass panels on the roof to provide better viewing experience.

These Vistadom coaches are provided with larger viewing area including rooftop glasses with 44 seats for passengers with rotation up to180 degree to face the direction of train movement.

Train Timings:

01007 Deccan Express special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 07.00 am daily with effect from June 26 and arrive Pune at 11.05 am the same day.

01008 Deccan Express special will leave Pune at 3:15 pm daily and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 7:05 pm same day.

As per updates from the Railways Ministry, the train during arrival and departure will take halts at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Neral (for 01007 only), Lonavala, Talegaon, Khadki and Shivaji Nagar station. The train comprises of one Vistadome coach, three AC chair car, 10 second-class seating and one second-class seating cum guard’s brake van.

Other basic special amenities in the train include wide window panes and glass roof-top, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, etc. Notably, the passengers having confirmed tickets will be allowed to board this special train, adhering all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination.