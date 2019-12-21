New Delhi: A special CBI court in Mumbai has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank scam case in which , stated news agency ANI on Saturday. Accusing Nirav Modi of criminal intimidation, the Central Bureau of Investigation had on Friday informed the court that fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi had threathened to kill one of the dummy directors of his companies.

Besides Nirav Modi, the charge sheet also named his brother Nehal Modi, suspended deputy general manager at PNB Sanjay Prasad, and Nirav Modi’s associates Amit Magia, Sandeep Mistri and Mihir Bhansali as accused in the case.

While submitting the submitting the charge sheet in the special court bench of Judge V C Barde, the CBI suggested that summons should be issued against Bhansali, Mistri and Nehal Modi.

Special public prosecutor A Limosin said the agency has added fresh charges of `destruction of evidence” and threatening the witnesses in the supplementary charge sheet.

Nirav Modi had sent Nehal to Dubai with the intention of “destroying the evidence and obstructing the process of justice”, the charge sheet said.

Nehal Modi along with other accused coerced “dummy directors” of Dubai-based firms which were controlled by Nirav Modi into “shifting” to Cairo in Egypt, the agency said.

Nehal also told the staff of Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong- based firms not to come to India to take part in the probe, the agency alleged.

These directors of Modi’s Dubai and Hong Kong-based companies told the CBI that they were asked to sign certain documents to show that they were the real owners of the companies, it said.

Nirav Modi had also made threatening calls to these directors, the CBI said.

These shell companies were shown as engaged in export-import of jewelery with Diamonds R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds, the firms allegedly involved in the scam.

The dummy firms in Dubai and Hong Kong were the beneficiaries of “Buyers” credit” obtained from oversees banks on the strength of Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) fraudulently issued by PNB officials, the CBI said.

After the registration of case in PNB scam, 50 kg of gold and 4 million Arab Emirates Dirahm lying in the bank accounts of dummy companies were taken out by the accused, it said.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi allegedly cheated PNB to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore by fraudulently obtaining LoUs from its Mumbai branch.

