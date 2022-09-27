Mumbai Taxi, Auto Fare Hike Latest Update: The commuters of Mumbai and the metropolitan region, here’s one big update for you. Starting from October 1, you will have to pay Rs 28 as the minimum fare for travelling in black and yellow taxis and Rs 23 for auto rickshaws, with the basic fares being hiked by Rs 3 and Rs 2 respectively.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Admitted to Hospital After Complaining of Uneasiness

Giving details, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) said the new fares will come into effect from October 1.

As per the updates from MMRTA, the minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km for kaali-peeli (black-yellow) taxis has been hiked to Rs 28 from Rs 25 and the same to Rs 23 from Rs 21 for auto-rickshaws.

The MMRTA further added that beyond the minimum flag down distance, passengers will have to pay Rs 18.66 per km instead of Rs 16.93 per km for taxis and Rs 15.33 a km instead of 14.20 (per km) for auto-rickshaws.

The commuters must note that the decision to hike the fares was taken in the MMRTA meeting chaired by the Maharashtra transport secretary on Monday. But it was announced only after the minutes of the meeting were signed.

Right now, the current fare for around 60,000 taxis and about 4.6 lakh auto-rickshaws in MMR has been in force since March 1, 2021. However, the revised rates will be applicable for petrol as well as CNG-operated taxis, the MMRTA said.

In general, the fares of taxi and auto rickshaw are being revised as CNG price was hiked to Rs 80 per kg from Rs 49.40 per kg on March 1, 2021, Apart from the rising cost of living, inflation and other factors.

The MMRTA further stated that the minimum distance fare of blue-silver ‘Cool’ cab taxis is hiked to Rs 40 per km from Rs 33 per km, and thereafter the per km fare of these cabs will be Rs 26.71.

As per the statement, the MMRTA said it has given two months between October 1 to November 30 for the recalibration of fare metres installed in taxis and auto rickshaws.