Two Intra-State Vande Bharat Express Trains On THESE Routes To Be Flagged Off From Mumbai In February | All Details Here

Maharashtra will become the first state to get instra-state Vande Bharat Express rains in February.

Vande Bharat Express: How To Book Train Ticket Online

Mumbai: Two more Vande Bharat trains are to hit the tracks in Mumbai in February. Maharashtra will be the first state to get maiden intra-state Vande Bharat Express trains. These new trains will run from Chhatrapati Shivaji Mumbai Terminal (CSMT) to Solapur and Shirdi. The new trains are likely to be flagged of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 but official confirmation is yet to come.

Currently, a Vande Bharat Express is running between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital city.

New Mumbai Vande Bharat Schedule

The Vande Bharat train from CSMT – Solapur route will run six days a week, reported TOI. The semi-high speed train will not operate on Monday from CSMT to Solapur and on Thursday from Solapur to CSMT. According to TOI report, the train is likely to leave Mumbai at 4:10 pm and reach its destination Solapur around 10: 40 pm.

Also, for the Mumbai-Shirdi route, Vande Bharat will leave from CSMT around 6:15 am and reach Shirdi by 12:10 pm.

All About India’s Fastest Trains: Vande Bharat Express

India launched its first semi high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, in 2019. The train, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has an intelligent braking system, enabling better acceleration and deceleration.

All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard Wi-Fi and comfortable seats. The executive class has rotating chairs.

List of 8 Vande Bharat Express Already Running In India

Vande Bharat trains currently travel on eight routes linking:

Delhi to Varanasi (UP)

Ambala/Una (Himachal Pradesh), and Katra (Jammu and Kashmir).

Chennai-Mysuru

Mumbai-Gandhinagar

Bilaspur-Nagpur

Howrah-Jalpaiguri

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam