Mumbai-Vadodara in 90 minutes: When will India’s first indigenous bullet train trials begin? Railway minister shares big update

In a major 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' milestone, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that trial runs for India's indigenous bullet train will commence by May-June, cutting Vadodara-Mumbai travel time to 1.5 hours.

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India bullet train update: In a matter of good news for Indians who have been awaiting bullet train technology for years, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a big update. India’s ambitious high-speed rail network has achieved a major milestone, with the country’s first indigenously developed bullet train set to hit the tracks for trial runs by mid-2027. Speaking at the “NaMo for Viksit Bharat” event in Vadodara, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that commercial operations are targeted to begin shortly after testing concludes, bringing high-speed connectivity significantly closer to reality.

Trial Run Timeline: Testing for the indigenous bullet train is scheduled to begin in May or June 2027. Read more: Bullet train to cut Delhi-Lucknow travel time to 2.25 hours, Patna in 4.5 hours | Check full route chart

Commercial Operations: Following a 2 to 4 month testing phase, commercial inauguration is expected to take place between July and October 2027.

Manufacturing Progress: The train’s first body frame was recently completed and has been sent for structural squeeze testing.

Corridor & Infrastructure: The trials will be conducted on a segment of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, with key civil construction on the Surat-Vapi stretch targeted for completion by December 2026.

Travel Impact: Once operational, the high-speed rail line will drastically reduce travel times, cutting the journey between Vadodara and Mumbai down to just 1.5 hours.

After a testing period of 2-4 months, the bullet train will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Vaishnaw said. The minister said project was being developed in line with the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and would significantly reduce travel time between Vadodara and Mumbai.

“When you ride the bullet train from Vadodara, you will reach Mumbai in just an hour and a half,” he said. Vaishnaw said construction work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor was progressing rapidly with the Surat-Vapi section expected to be completed by December this year. Highlighting broader reforms in the railway sector, he said the government was modernising railway operating systems, reservation platforms and construction protocols.

“We are reforming and modernising everything, from operating systems and reservation systems to old construction protocols,” he said. Vaishnaw said several long-pending railway projects had been completed in recent years, citing the Chenab Bridge and the rail connectivity project linking Mizoram to the national railway network.

According to the minister, 280 railway stations have been redeveloped and 36,000 km of new railway tracks laid. He added that cargo trains incorporating Vande Bharat technology were also being developed.

(With inputs from agencies)