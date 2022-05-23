New Delhi: In what comes as good news for the common man, mustard oil prices across the country have gone down, days after the Centre announced a steep cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel. According to a report by Zee News, there has been a significant decrease in the prices of Kachi Ghani mustard oil. The price for a tin of Mustard Oil has fallen by Rs 40 and is now being sold between Rs 2,405 and Rs 2,515. However, at the time of writing the article, the revised price is yet to be reflected in online grocery stores—like BigBasket or Grofers.Also Read - No Tax Cut On Petrol, Diesel In Tamil Nadu? DMK Govt's Minister Has THIS To Say

The development comes days after Indonesia lifted a month-long ban on palm oil export, which account for nearly half of India’s imports of the commodity. Indonesia, the world’s biggest exporter of palm oil halted shipments of crude palm oil and some derivative products on April 28 in a bid to curb the soaring prices of domestic cooking oil. Addressing a press conference, the country’s President Joko Widodo had said that exports will resume on Monday. Also Read - Kerala, Rajasthan Trim Tax On Petrol, Diesel After Centre Slashes Excise Duty. Check Latest Rates HERE

How Indonesia’s Decision to Lift Palm Oil Export Ban Helped India?

India is the largest importer of palm oil from the Southeast Asian country and a prolonged ban would have doubled domestic prices. India imports about 8 million tonnes of palm oil annually. It accounts for nearly 40% share of the overall domestic edible oil consumption basket. Also Read - After Centre's Fuel Price Cut, Kerala Reduces State Tax on Petrol And Diesel by THIS Much

Palm oil is used in everything from food to soap to fuel, and Indonesia’s move threatened to push up domestic costs even more across multiple supply chains at a time of rampant inflation. India is in the midst of record-high retail inflation driven by rising prices of food and fuel. Food inflation rose from 7.68% in March to 8.38% in April.

According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai, Indonesia’s lifting of the ban on export will help in checking food inflation that has jumped sharply. Notably, the retail oil prices have been reduced by Rs 2 per kg in India since the announcement on Thursday,

Second Half of Ongoing Fiscal May Witness Low Inflation

Meanwhile, quoting a top government official, a news portal claimed that the second half of the ongoing fiscal might witness lower prices and inflation hitting a low. “There are predominantly international factors, which are involved in the present situation. The second half of the fiscal can see lower prices, it is possible. The global supply chain shortages, China’s lockdown creating its own set of problems and the Ukraine war — the sources of inflation here are generated by the global situation. You can mitigate, but not eliminate (inflation),” CNN-News 18 quoted a top government official as saying.