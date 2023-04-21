Home

Mutual Fund Asset Managers’ Charges To Be Performance Linked, Plans SEBI: Report

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had on March 28 said that there is a need for transparency on charges levied by mutual funds.

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) is India’s market regulator is planning to permit a new category of mutual fund schemes where asset managers’ charges will partly be linked to performance, Reuters reported quoting an official document and a source directly familiar with the matter.

The market watchdog wants to allow additional charges if a fund consistently outperforms a relevant benchmark index and gives higher annualised returns, as per the internal SEBI document mentioned in the Reuters report.

According to the plan, the base fees currently charged for mutual funds would be reduced and additional charges would be based on performance, it added.

If the report is to be believed, and if SEBI implements the same, India would be one of a handful of major markets to introduce performance-linked fees for mutual funds.

“The regulator is considering this proposal since it has observed that many actively managed funds fail to beat their benchmark index,” Reuters quoted a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

“An option for additional charges could act as an incentive for funds to give better returns,” the source added. Past performance will be used to judge whether a fund has performed better than the chosen benchmark.

As per the source mentioned in the report, the proposal has been referred to SEBI’s mutual fund panel to work out implementation.

The usual practice is that such proposals are sent to internal panels for deliberation, following which public feedback is sought and a final decision taken by SEBI thereafter.

These proposed changes are part of a comprehensive review of fees that India’s 39.46 trillion rupee ($480.26 billion) asset management industry currently charges from its investors, the report added.

As of now, Indian Asset Management Companies are allowed to levy charges called Total Expense Ratio, which range from 0-2.25 per cent of the investment amount. The fee includes the total costs associated for managing the fund.

SEBI also allows fund houses to charge additional fees for marketing to get more investors to invest in mutual fund schemes from India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and to incentivise intermediaries.

SEBI, however, found instances of malpractices during inspections of India’s 44 asset managers, including incentive charges on the same investor by different funds, according to the document cited earlier in the Reuters report.

In order to curb this, SEBI will only allow funds to charge additional fees if an investor is buying any mutual fund for the first time, the document added.

