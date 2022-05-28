New Delhi: Singapore startup Zilingo’s former CEO, Ankiti Bose, who was sacked last week, said on Friday that she has sought a protection order against a Twitter user. In an Instagram post, Bose mentioned that her photos, chats, and documents were accessed and shared without her consent. “Today I obtained an Expedited Protection Order from the Singapore court against a Twitter user,” she posted on the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform.

She also said that her “apps were filled with hate messages” and “unfounded negative press,” and that she could not unlock her phone without “choking up.”

“My personal photos, chats, documents, records may have all been improperly accessed and circulated without my consent and now I have seen versions of them on the internet which are clearly fake, but damaging nonetheless. I do not know who is doing this,” she added.

Meanwhile, the former Indian-origin CEO mentioned that the last 7 days have been very difficult for her. “In addition to the dispute playing out publicly (which ought to have been kept private as originally intended), the media and social media around Zilingo and myself have made it impossible to actually focus on what is important,” Bose wrote.

Her termination as the CEO

Bose said on 20 May that she was informed of her termination of employment due to “insubordination,” and called the situation a “witch hunt.”

“I have been suspended for the last 51 days based on an anonymous whistle-blower complaint, and today I am informed that my employment has been terminated inter alia on grounds of ‘insubordination’,” she had said.

In a statement regarding Bose’s removal, Zilingo had said, “Following an investigation led by an independent forensics firm that was commissioned to look into complaints of serious financial irregularities, the company has decided to terminate Ankiti Bose’s employment with cause, and reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal action,” as per PTI.

Reacting to her suspension, Bose said that she had never seen reports regarding her termination, nor had she been given sufficient time to produce documents requested by the company.

Zilingo is a technology platform that powers brands, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and factories with innovative products and trade services.