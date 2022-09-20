New Delhi: Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion destinations, has announced the arrival of Big Fashion Festival’ (BFF), India’s biggest fashion dhamaka from September 23. This is the perfect set-up to spend some quality time with our loved ones and embrace the festive fervour, and most importantly, glam up from head to toe.Also Read - Lava Blaze Pro launched with 50MP Triple Cameras | Check Price And Other Specifications

With over 1.5 million styles, 6,000 brands, and offers ranging from 50-90 per cent off on MRP, the marquee festive event is all set to swoon shoppers with the latest trendy and sought-after collections.

Here are some of the exciting offers:

The Myntra customers can avail several offers apart from great prices

Axis Bank and ICICI debit and credit card users can make 10% additional savings during checkout.

The company is offering a host of benefits such as free shipping, Myntra gift cards, vouchers from top brands, and OTT subscriptions for lesser SuperCoins, among others.

BIRKENSTOCK

Did you know? BIRKENSTOCK brand invented the footbed (support for the foot where the toes are protected by the raised edge). With their ultra-comfortable shoes and minimal designs, they have wowed customers for about sixty years now. Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna are known to swear by BIRKENSTOCK sandals. So, if you too want to try out these globally loved German sandals, now is a perfect time. Myntra brings you the latest AW22 Collection in fun colours, striking prints, and the ultimate comfort, during the Big Fashion Festival. Check them out today!

NIKE

The athlete’s go-to brand Nike’s Jordans have been popular for all the right reasons. They pay homage to Michael Jordan’s excellence on the basketball court. They are super comfortable, and you have to try them to feel those cushions. Back when sneakerheads started collecting shoes for the first time, Jordans had to be in almost every collection, making these shoes truly iconic. Nike Air Force shoes, on the other hand, have gained even more popularity recently because of their retro look. These much-loved pairs go just fine with Gen Z’s Y2K style aesthetics. Both Nike Jordans and Air Force collections are up for grabs this BFF on Myntra.

MACY’S

If you can’t get enough of the New York City Street style on your Instagram feed, bring it to your home. Introducing the latest Macy’s collection of private labels such as Alfani, Karen Scott, Jenni, and Club Room on Myntra, among others. From soft, flowy dresses to chic bottoms and fitting jeans, discerning Indian shoppers have been long awaiting the launch of Macy’s. And, for the icing on the cake, some trending styles from Macy’s private labels are available at 25% off on MRP across styles this BFF. Explore the collection on Myntra!

NALLI

Think of your mum’s and grandmother’s effortless elegance in the traditional nine yards. Striking image, right? Well, it’s time you get one of those steeped-in-tradition and glimmering-with-a-unique-shine saree for yourself. With its 90 years old legacy, Nalli sarees come straight from the streets of Chennai and are made with intricate craftsmanship. Starting from INR 2,000, you will find everything that your heart desires from patola, silk, and linen sarees to Kanchipuram brocades. Sounds amazing, right? The Myntra BFF has surely got your back this festive season.

HUGO BOSS

In the era of smartwatches, dare to be a classic watch. Almost a 100-year-old legacy brand, Hugo Boss is known for offering high-quality, reliable, and luxury fashion watches. The Myntra BFF Hugo Boss collection brings charming, bold, classic analog watches with a touch of sophistication. There is a minimum 40% off on MRP on these watches as well making them too good to resist.

8Seconds

This one is specially dedicated to K-pop culture enthusiasts. Grab over 270+ styles from the first-of-its-kind, South-Korean fashion brand 8Seconds that are guaranteed to be a hit with fashion-forward shoppers. Featuring clean cuts, sorbet and neutral colours, and designs you can’t go wrong with, we highly recommend you explore the 8Seconds collection on Myntra and create outfits inspired by your favorite Korean stars pronto.

“We are off to check out all these brands and more at unbelievable prices during the much-awaited Myntra Big Fashion Festival. What are you waiting for? Go ahead and wish list now!” said the company.

Go ahead and wish list your favorite brands before they run out!

