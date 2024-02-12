Home

Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway: Centre Plans to Start Satellite Technology For Toll Collection, Here’s It Will Work

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the new technology promises seamless movement for vehicles without the need to halt for toll payments.

Check Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway Latest Update

Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway: With the advancement of technology, the Central government is planning to use the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for toll collection on the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway. The master plan was revealed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in response to Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya’s query. He said the Centre is exploring the advanced technologies for toll collection on key roadways.

Nitin Gadkari further stated that a consultant has been appointed to offer guidance on implementing GNSS technology for barrier-less tolling. According to Gadkari, the GNSS system enables precise vehicle positioning on highways, facilitating toll calculation based on the distance travelled.

He said the new technology promises seamless movement for vehicles without the need to halt for toll payments. Giving more details, Gadkari said the vehicle registration plate photos would be captured to determine toll amounts according to the highway distance covered.

Gadkari added that the new system will replace the radio frequency identification-based Fastags introduced in 2016 and mandated from January 2021. He also added that a remarkable 8.13 crore Fastags have been issued with a penetration rate of 98 percent achieved since their rollout.

He stated that the new project is expected to be introduced before the announcement of dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Gadkari stated that the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has appointed a consultant to provide advisory services for adoption of new technologies, such as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based barrier-less free flow tolling.

Further explain the GNSS-based tolling system, Gadkari said it retrieves the vehicle’s positioning on the highway and calculates user fee based on the distance travelled.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.