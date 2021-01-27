Nagaland Lottery Result 27 Jan 2021 Today: Dear Torsa Morning Lottery result was declared by the Directorate of Nagaland state lotteries on the official website at http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/todays.php at 12:20 PM Wednesday. Ticket holders can check the results asap on the aforementioned website. Meanwhile, you can check the amount of money that will be awarded to the lottery winners. Also Read - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 27.1.2021 Evening Result Announced, Check Details Here

First prize- Rs 1 crore (including the super prize amount)

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth prize- Rs Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation prize- Rs 1000

NOTE: A lottery ticket is priced at Rs 6. The Nagaland state lottery is held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. In case, you happen to be a winner, you will need to need to submit your ticket with a copy of the claimed forms. You will also need to submit a government-recognized photo ID and passport size photographs. The ticket should be turned in without any damage or your ticket may not be accepted by the authorities.