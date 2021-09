Mumbai: NALCO share price has hit 10-year high. Shares of the National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) surged to a decade high on Monday due to a military coup and political unrest in Guinea, a major supplier of bauxite. Shares of the state-run company surged to decade high of Rs 102.25 per share on the BSE. At the end of the day’s trade, its shares settled at Rs 99.25, higher by Rs 5.40, or 5.75 per cent, from its previous close, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Dance Deewane 3 To Unite For A Special Episode? Here's What We Know