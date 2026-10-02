Big update for Namo Bharat Passengers: NCRTC launches ‘Trip Pass’ for commuters, check key details here

Passengers can also avail themselves of a 10% discount on every trip. As part of the loyalty programme, NCMC card users earn one reward point for every ₹1 spent on Namo Bharat train journeys.

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Namo Bharat

New Delhi: Good news for the daily passengers travelling by Namo Bharat trains. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched a ‘Trip Pass’ facility for millions of passengers. The new facility is expected to make daily travel on Namo Bharat trains easier and more convenient. According to the officials, the passengers will no longer have to stand in ticket queues every day.

What is the Trip Pass?

The new facility introduced for Namo Bharat passengers works like a ‘bulk travel pass’. Similar to a monthly pass for buses or local trains, the Trip Pass allows passengers to purchase tickets in advance for travel between two fixed stations.

The pass is particularly beneficial for passengers who use Namo Bharat trains for their daily commute to work. They can purchase tickets for **one or two weeks at a time**, eliminating the need to buy a ticket every day.

How Does the Trip Pass Work?

Fixed Route:

The Trip Pass is valid only on a specific route.

For example, if you purchase a pass from Begumpul to Sarai Kale Khan, you can use the pass only between these two stations.

If you get off at a station before or after these stations, the pass will not be valid.

If you travel to a different station, the regular fare will be deducted from the NCMC Global Wallet.

Where to Get the Trip Pass:

The Trip Pass can generally be purchased at counters located near the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at Namo Bharat stations.

Further top-ups can be made through the Electronic Fare Office and Ticket Vending Machines.

Why Is It Useful for Passengers?

Saves Time: Passengers no longer need to stand in line every time to purchase a QR ticket or recharge their wallet/card.

Saves Money: Passengers can also get a 10% discount on every trip. Under the loyalty programme, NCMC card users earn one point for every ₹1 spent on Namo Bharat train travel. Each loyalty point is worth ₹0.10, and 300 loyalty points can be redeemed for one free trip.

Convenient Management: For regular destinations such as schools, colleges and offices, passengers can purchase tickets for the entire month at once instead of buying them separately for each journey.

The Trip Pass facility is available for both Standard and Premium coaches, with options ranging from 1 to 40 trips. The 10-trip pass is non-refundable. Passes for 15, 20 and 40 trips are eligible for a refund after deducting an administrative fee of Rs 200. Passengers can choose the number of trips according to their convenience and requirements.