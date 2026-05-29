Share Market News: Stock of this company gains amid market volatility after it reports profit in Q4, Check details here

Revenue from operations declined to ₹2,871.87 crore (₹2,871.87 crore), compared to ₹3,546.68 crore (₹3,546.68 crore) in the previous fiscal year. Total income was ₹2,886.07 crore (₹2,886.07 crore).

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New Delhi: Textile company Nandan Denim Ltd. was in the news on Friday. As of 12:23 pm, the stock was trading at ₹2.64, up 0.38%, or ₹0.01, on the BSE and NSE. The company currently has a market cap of ₹380.55 crore. The company, while releasing its Q4FY26 results in its exchange filing last Thursday, said that in the March quarter, the company recorded a profit of Rs 9.51 crore and total income of Rs 549.37 crore.

Releasing its FY26 results, it was told that during this period, the net profit of the company declined marginally to Rs 33.13 crore, which was Rs 33.45 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations declined to ₹2,871.87 crore (₹2,871.87 crore), compared to ₹3,546.68 crore (₹3,546.68 crore) in the previous fiscal year. Total income was ₹2,886.07 crore (₹2,886.07 crore).

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In terms of expenses, total expenses declined to ₹2,843.82 crore in FY26 from ₹3,508.45 crore a year earlier. This was primarily due to a decrease in raw material costs, which fell to ₹2,486.05 crore.

The company also reported a significant reduction in finance costs to ₹176.6 million (approximately $1.766 million) compared to ₹367.4 million (approximately $3.674 million) in FY25. Employee benefit expenses remained relatively stable at ₹879.5 million (approximately $8.795 million).

Recently the company had informed that its Board of Directors has decided to enter into a share transfer and shareholders agreement with Opera Vayu (Narmada) Private Limited and Shivman Wind Energy Private Limited.

Under this agreement, the company will acquire a 6.1% stake in the SPV, costing approximately ₹4 crore. This investment is being made under the Group’s captive power model, allowing the company to access affordable wind and solar power for its Bareja plant.

This project will provide the company with 4.3 MW of power from a plant with a total capacity of 23.1 MW of wind and 25 MW of solar power. The company will also be required to provide a bank guarantee of ₹1.90 crore. This arrangement will provide affordable, stable electricity for 25 years, reducing electricity expenses and reducing the company’s costs. This SPV was formed in 2022 and is working on a wind-solar hybrid power project in Gujarat.

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