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Shares of THIS company surge 8 percent on reports of a stake buyout, check share price and other details here

Shares of THIS company surge 8 percent on reports of a stake buyout, check share price and other details here

The company reported revenue of ₹499.53 crore and a net profit of ₹2.97 crore in Q3FY26. This is lower than revenue of ₹784.69 crore and a net profit of ₹6.58 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY25).

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Amid good trading in the stock market on Monday, the stock of textile sector company, Nandan Denim Ltd, is seeing a rise of more than 8 percent today. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 2.92, up 8.55% or Rs 0.23 on the BSE and NSE. In its latest exchange filing after market hours on Friday, the company had said that at its board of directors meeting held on April 17, 2026, it was decided that the company would enter into a share transfer and shareholders agreement with Opera Vayu (Narmada) Private Limited and Shivman Wind Energy Private Limited.

Under this agreement, the company will acquire a 6.1% stake in the SPV, costing approximately ₹4 crore. This investment is being made under the Group’s captive power model, allowing the company to access affordable wind and solar power for its Bareja plant.

This project will provide the company with 4.3 MW of power from a plant with a total capacity of 23.1 MW of wind and 25 MW of solar power. The company will also be required to provide a bank guarantee of ₹1.90 crore. This arrangement will provide affordable, stable electricity for 25 years, reducing electricity expenses and reducing the company’s costs. This SPV was formed in 2022 and is working on a wind-solar hybrid power project in Gujarat.

The company reported revenue of ₹499.53 crore and a net profit of ₹2.97 crore in Q3FY26. This is lower than revenue of ₹784.69 crore and a net profit of ₹6.58 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY25).

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The company’s total revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was ₹2,331.89 crore, compared to ₹2,498.03 crore in the previous year. However, net profit increased by 3.4% to ₹23.62 crore during this period.

These figures follow FY25 annual results, which showed net sales of ₹3,546.68 crore, a 76% increase over FY24. Full-year net profit was ₹33.48 crore.

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