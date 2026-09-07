Textile stock surges amid decline in benchmark indices due to rise in crude oil prices, check details here

The company recently released its June quarter results. Net profit in Q1 increased 31.8% year-on-year to ₹14.80 lakh. Revenue from operations declined 40.6% to ₹622.39 lakh, compared to ₹1,047.68 lakh in the same quarter a year ago.

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New Delhi: Textile company Nandan Denim Ltd. shares are rallying strongly. As of 2:24 pm, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 3.02, up 6.71 percent, or Rs 0.19, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and Rs 3.02, up 6.71 percent, or Rs 0.19, on the BSE. The stock of this small-cap company with a market cap of Rs 435.32 crore opened for trading at Rs 2.89 on BSE today and has so far touched its intraday high of Rs 3.08.

The company recently released its June quarter results. Net profit in Q1 increased 31.8% year-on-year to ₹14.80 lakh. Revenue from operations declined 40.6% to ₹622.39 lakh, compared to ₹1,047.68 lakh in the same quarter a year ago.

The company’s results were supported by a significant reduction in expenses. Total expenses fell 40.6% year-on-year to ₹614.50 lakh, compared to ₹1,034.40 lakh in Q1 FY26. However, profit before tax came in at ₹10.32 lakh, compared to ₹14.82 lakh in the same quarter last year.

The increase in net profit was also driven by tax adjustments. The company received a credit of ₹5.07 lakh from income tax or short provisions for deferred tax from previous years. Basic EPS increased from ₹0.08 to ₹0.10 during this period. Other income also increased by 57.8% to ₹2.43 lakh.

Nandan Denim is also working on renewable energy to improve energy costs and sources in the long term. The company acquired a 6.1% stake in Opera Vayu (Narmada) Private Limited for ₹4 crore. This acquisition involved acquiring 40,02,096 equity shares on July 13, 2026. This investment group is involved in the procurement of wind and solar power through the captive renewable energy route.

Meanwhile, Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Monday as elevated crude oil prices, escalation in US-Iran hostilities and concerns over a possible US interest rate hike weighed on investors’ sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 172.77 points to 76,342.66 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 63.30 points to 23,832.60.

Markets decline amid West Asia conflict, concerns over possible US interest-rate hike

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Monday as elevated crude oil prices, escalation in US-Iran hostilities and concerns over a possible US interest rate hike weighed on investors’ sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 172.77 points to 76,342.66 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 63.30 points to 23,832.60. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.78 per cent higher at USD 97 per barrel.

“Friday’s US jobs report came in far stronger than expected, reviving concerns over a possible interest-rate hike, while fresh attacks in the US-Iran conflict are keeping oil prices at elevated levels, posing a key overhang for domestic investor sentiment,” Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said.

The next major catalyst comes on Friday with the release of US inflation data, which is expected to influence Federal Reserve rate expectations and, consequently, global risk sentiment, he added.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 3.36 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.83 per cent. Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was trading lower.

US markets ended in negative territory on Friday.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.