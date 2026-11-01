Nandini milk prices hiked by Rs 8 per litre: Will hotels increase food and beverage prices in Karnataka?

Of the Rs 8 increase per litre, Rs 7 will go directly to farmers, raising the procurement price from Rs 35 to Rs 42 per litre. The remaining Re 1 will go to milk unions towards operational expenses, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said.

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Milk Price Hike: Producers demand Rs 8 per litre, Nandini Milk to get costlier in Karnataka ahead of festivals | Image: X

New Delhi: In a concerning development, the residents of Bengaluru may soon face an additional financial burden. Following the Karnataka government’s decision to hike the price of Nandini milk, one of the state’s most popular dairy brands, by Rs 8 per litre, prices of tea, coffee and breakfast items at hotels, cafes and restaurants across the city are likely to increase.

The DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka cabinet, on October 29, approved an Rs 8 per litre hike in Nandini milk prices. Following the revision, the price of regular toned milk will increase from Rs 46 to Rs 54 per litre. The new rates will come into effect from November 1.

As per news agency Press Trust of India, out of the Rs 8 per litre hike, Rs 7 will go directly to dairy farmers, while the remaining Re 1 will go to milk unions. The milk unions had sought a price revision citing rising costs of cattle feed, medicines, transportation and packaging.

Here are some of the key details:

Following the sudden increase in milk prices, the Bengaluru Hotels Association has issued a press release signalling a possible hike in menu prices.

The association clarified that if milk prices had increased by just Rs 2-3 per litre, hotels would have absorbed the additional cost themselves without passing it on to customers.

Given the steep Rs 8 per litre hike, hotels may have little choice but to increase the prices of all food and beverages prepared using milk.

Apart from milk, the prices of other essential commodities and operational costs are also rising.

As a result, residents of Bengaluru may have to pay more for their daily breakfast at bakeries, South Indian tiffin centres and local cafes in the coming weeks.

The association has clarified that not every restaurant will immediately increase its prices from November 1.

Individual hotel owners will implement revised rates only after assessing their daily consumption, operating expenses and profit margins.

Milk price hike inevitable to protect farmers amid drought: Karnataka CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday defended the milk price hike, saying it was necessary to safeguard farmers’ interests, particularly when the state was reeling under severe drought. He said the decision also reflected the government’s reverence for the cow, regarded as a mother, and its commitment to protecting cattle.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved a Rs 8 per litre increase in milk prices across all categories. According to Shivakumar, milk producers had sought a hike of Rs 12 per litre.

“Prices are much higher in neighbouring states, and farmers in Karnataka were moving their milk to those states. Milk availability is declining as well. Due to drought, milk production has come down,” Shivakumar told reporters here.

“We have no other option. If we want to protect our cows, we must provide them with good food. To provide them with food, we need fodder. For fodder to be available, farmers must be in a good financial position and have money in their hands. Only when farmers have money can they sustain this; otherwise, production will keep declining,” the CM said.

“We must do our part to show respect to Gomata (the cow revered as a mother) and protect cattle. Keeping the drought situation in mind, we have given this decision considerable thought,” he added.