Nandini milk prices hiked by Rs 8 per litre: Will hotels increase food and beverage prices in Karnataka?

New Delhi: In a concerning development, the residents of Bengaluru may soon face an additional financial burden. Following the Karnataka government’s decision to hike the price of Nandini milk, one of the state’s most popular dairy brands, by Rs 8 per litre, prices of tea, coffee and breakfast items at hotels, cafes and restaurants across the city are likely to increase.
The DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka cabinet, on October 29, approved an Rs 8 per litre hike in Nandini milk prices. Following the revision, the price of regular toned milk will increase from Rs 46 to Rs 54 per litre. The new rates will come into effect from November 1.
As per news agency Press Trust of India, out of the Rs 8 per litre hike, Rs 7 will go directly to dairy farmers, while the remaining Re 1 will go to milk unions. The milk unions had sought a price revision citing rising costs of cattle feed, medicines, transportation and packaging.
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday defended the milk price hike, saying it was necessary to safeguard farmers’ interests, particularly when the state was reeling under severe drought. He said the decision also reflected the government’s reverence for the cow, regarded as a mother, and its commitment to protecting cattle.
The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved a Rs 8 per litre increase in milk prices across all categories. According to Shivakumar, milk producers had sought a hike of Rs 12 per litre.
“Prices are much higher in neighbouring states, and farmers in Karnataka were moving their milk to those states. Milk availability is declining as well. Due to drought, milk production has come down,” Shivakumar told reporters here.
“We have no other option. If we want to protect our cows, we must provide them with good food. To provide them with food, we need fodder. For fodder to be available, farmers must be in a good financial position and have money in their hands. Only when farmers have money can they sustain this; otherwise, production will keep declining,” the CM said.
“We must do our part to show respect to Gomata (the cow revered as a mother) and protect cattle. Keeping the drought situation in mind, we have given this decision considerable thought,” he added.
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