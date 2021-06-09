New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government today hiked minimum support price (MSP) for a number of Kharif crops which are sown during the summer season. The increase in MSP for these crops ranges between 50 per cent to 62 per cent. The Union Cabinet has approved MSP for kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on

Wednesday, according to report.

Among the approved MSP for Kharif crops for the marketing season 2021-22, the highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for sesamum, which is Rs 452 per quintal, followed by Tur and Urad at Rs 300 per quintal each. The Central government has hiked MSP for paddy by Rs 72 to Rs 1,940 per quintal for 2021-22 crop year from Rs 1,868 per quintal last year, the Union Agriculture Minister said.

In case of groundnut and nigerseed, there has been an increase of Rs 275 per quintal and Rs 235 per quintal respectively in comparison to last year. The differential remuneration is aimed at encouraging crop diversification, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) said in a statement.

MSP for Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22 Are