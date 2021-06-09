New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government today hiked minimum support price (MSP) for a number of Kharif crops which are sown during the summer season. The increase in MSP for these crops ranges between 50 per cent to 62 per cent. The Union Cabinet has approved MSP for kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on
MSP for Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22 Are

Crop
MSP 2020-21 MSP 2021-22
Cost* of production 2021-22 (Rs/quintal) Increase in MSP

(Absolute)

Return over cost (in per cent)
Paddy (Common) 1868

 

1940

 

1293

 

72

 

50

 

Paddy (GradeA)

 

1888

 

1960

 

 

72

 

 

Jowar (Hybrid) (Hybrid)

 

2620

 

2738

 

1825

 

118

 

50

 

Jowar (Maldandi)

 

2640

 

2758

 

 

118

 

 

Bajra

 

2150

 

2250

 

1213

 

100

 

85

 

Ragi

 

3295

 

3377

 

2251

 

82

 

50

 

Maize

 

1850

 

1870

 

1246

 

20

 

50

 

Tur (Arhar)

 

6000

 

6300

 

3886

 

300

 

62

 

Moong

 

7196

 

7275

 

4850

 

79

 

50

 

Urad

 

6000

 

6300

 

3816

 

300

 

65

 

Groundnut

 

5275

 

5550

 

3699

 

275

 

50

 

Sunflower Seed

 

5885

 

6015

 

4010

 

130

 

50

 

Soyabean (yellow)

 

3880

 

3950

 

2633

 

70

 

50

 

Sesamum

 

6855

 

7307

 

4871

 

452

 

50

 

Nigerseed

 

6695

 

6930

 

4620

 

235

 

50

 

Cotton (Medium Staple)

 

5515

 

5726

 

3817

 

211

 

50

 

Cotton (Long Staple)

 

5825

 

6025

 

 

200

 

 