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Major setback for Modi government as this economic indicator falls to a five-month low, deets inside

Major setback for Modi government as this economic indicator falls to a five-month low, deets inside

The manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 4.3 percent in March, slightly higher than 4 percent in the same period last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image)

New Delhi: India’s industrial growth, measured by industrial production, declined in March, falling to a five-month low of 4.1 percent. Experts are of the opinion that this slowdown is due to weak performance in the manufacturing sector and nearly stagnant electricity generation amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Industrial growth is considered a key economic indicator.

As per the National Statistical Office (NSO), India’s industrial output grew at 3.9 percent in March 2025 based on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The 4.1 percent growth recorded in March 2026 is the lowest level in the past five months. Earlier, in October 2025, the growth rate had dropped to 0.5 percent. Additionally, the NSO revised the industrial production data for February 2026 to 5.1 percent, slightly lower than the earlier estimate of 5.2 percent.

Sector-wise performance

The manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 4.3 percent in March, slightly higher than 4 percent in the same period last year.

The mining sector performed better, registering a growth of 5.5 percent, compared to 1.2 percent a year earlier.

Electricity generation growth slowed sharply to 0.8 percent, down from 7.5 percent in the same month last year.

This weighed on overall industrial growth.

For the full financial year 2025–26, industrial production growth remained largely stable at 4.1 percent, close to the 4 percent recorded in 2024–25.

Manufacturing sector performance

Out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector, 14 recorded positive growth in March 2026, as per the data from the NSO. Among these, the key drivers were basic metals (8.6 percent), motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (18.1 percent), and machinery and equipment (11.2 percemt).

Within the basic metals category, MS slabs, flat products of alloy steel, and mild steel HR coils and sheets made significant contributions to growth. As per use-based classification, the index for primary goods stood at 173.3, capital goods at 156.2, intermediate goods at 181.4, and infrastructure/construction goods at 229.0 in the previous month.

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In terms of growth, primary goods recorded an increase of 2.2 percent, capital goods 14.6 percent, intermediate goods 3.3 percent, infrastructure/construction goods 6.7 percent, consumer durable goods 5.3%, and non-consumer durable goods 1.1 percent.

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