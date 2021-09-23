Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today is scheduled to hold one-o-one meetings with top five American Chief executive officers (CEOs). PM Modi, who is visiting the US, said he would highlight economic opportunities in India during his meetings with CEOs. “Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Prime Ministers Scott Morrison from Australia and Yoshihide Suga from Japan. Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India,” the Prime Minister tweeted.Also Read - PM Modi Arrives in US to Attend Quad Leaders' Summit, Address UNGA

Who Are These 5 Global CEOs

Two of the CEOs, who will meet PM Modi, are Indian Americans — Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics, PTI reported.

The three others are Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone, as per the PTI report.

Significance of PM Modi-CEOs Meet