New Delhi: NASSCOM today said that IT industry will continue to be "a net creator of jobs". The apex body for the IT-BPM industry in India has also noted that IT industry is "committed to people-centric innovation."

"The industry has & will continue to be a net creator of jobs & is committed to people-centric innovation, & relentless talent focus," NASSCOM said in a tweet.

NASSCOM said in a statement said that "With the evolution of technology and increasing automation, the nature of traditional IT jobs and roles will evolve overall leading to creation of newer jobs. The Industry continues to be a net hire of skilled talent, adding 138,000 people in FY2021," as per a moneycontrol report.

NASSCOM said that “With strong deal pipeline it is set to become $300-350 billion industry by 2025,” the moneycontrol report says.