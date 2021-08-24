New Delhi: The central government has unveiled a multi-crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). On Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced details of the NMP. Through the NMP, the central government would look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to roadways and Indian railways, FM Sitharaman said, as per PTI report.Also Read - Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI Series Shifted From Sri Lanka to Pakistan

National Monetisation Pipeline NMP Meaning, Explained