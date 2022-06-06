Patna, Bihar: Along the lines of decisions taken by the Narendra Modi-led Centre, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government is reportedly mulling to provide the benefit of the old family pension scheme to the dependents of the deceased employee under the National Pension Scheme (NPS).Also Read - Bihar Shocker: 5 Members of Family Found Hanging in Samastipur Home

To implement the same, a committee has been set up under the chairmanship of the Secretary (Resources) of the Finance Department. The committee has been asked to submit its report to the state government by the end of June, sources told Hindi portal Dainik Bhaskar. Also Read - Bihar Student Dies After Eating Chocolate

Under the new rules, 50 per cent of the last salary will be given as pension to the dependents of the deceased employees, said a report published in Bhaskar. Also Read - 'Khurma', 'Tilkut' And 'Balu Shahi': These Mouth-Watering Bihari Delicacies Are In Race To Get GI Tag

Who Can Avail The Benefits?

If reports are to be believed, newly recruited employees can avail this benefit at present, for which they have to choose the option in advance. Later, this benefit can be availed by the dependents of the old employees coming under NPS.

NPS Calculator

If an employee dies, then his dependent will get 50 percent of the basic and dearness allowance as pension for 7 years. After 7 years, 30% of the basic and dearness allowance will be available. For example, if the basic salary of an employee is 50 thousand at the time of the death, then the dependent will continue to get 25 thousand and dearness allowance for 7 years. After seven years, 30 percent of the basic i.e. 15 thousand and dearness allowance will be available in the form of pension.