Home

Business

NSEL Case: MPID Court Directs Economic Offences Wing To Probe Ex-FMC Chairman

NSEL Case: MPID Court Directs Economic Offences Wing To Probe Ex-FMC Chairman

The 2013 NSEL case relates to a payment default at the National Spot Exchange Limited involving Financial Technologies India Ltd, when a payment default took place after a commodities market regulator, the Forward Markets Commission (FMC), directed NSEL to stop launching contracts.

NSEL Case: MPID Court Directs Economic Offences Wing To Probe Ex-FMC Chairman

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wind (EOW) – Mumbai has been directed by the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Court to investigate the involvement of former Forward Markets Commission (FMC) chairman Ramesh Abhishek in the NSEL case and submit the report in 40 days.

What Is NSEL Case?

The 2013 NSE case relates to a payment default at the National Spot Exchange Limited involving Financial Technologies India Ltd, when a payment default took place after a commodities market regulator, the Forward Markets Commission (FMC), directed NSEL to stop launching contracts. This led to the closure of the Exchange in July 2013.

You may like to read

Latest Development

The court has asked EOW to probe Ramesh Abhishek on the basis of an application filed by NSEL claiming that the EOW – Mumbai filed its final chargesheet last December, but did not investigate the role of FMC and that of Abhishek in the NSEL payment crisis.

Trending Now

In 2020, in a detailed representation to the EOW in 2020, NSEL had highlighted several instances of negligence and failures on the part of Abhishek, which the agency did not investigate. Neeraj Sharma, the Managing Director and CEO, NSEL, said the exchange is hopeful that the investigation on the role of Abhishek will be fair and impartial and will unearth the motive behind the inactions.

It is said that the crisis was engineered by the ill-advice of the FMC chairman to the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) that NSEL had violated certain conditions of exemption granted to it under FCRA.

The DCA had then issued a show-cause notice (SCN) to the exchange in April 2012. Despite a detailed reply to the SCN and a subsequent follow-up, there was no decision on the SCN until July 2013, when the exchange was abruptly told to stop functioning, resulting in the payment default crisis. The SCN, till date, remains unadjudicated, he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES