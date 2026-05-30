National Stock Exchange alters trading timings; no changes to timings of…

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced a major change in stock market operations, deciding to extend the standard trading hours for the equity derivatives segment.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/national-stock-exchange-alters-trading-timings-no-changes-to-timings-of-nse-stock-market-operations-vwap-nse-social-stock-exchange-8431192/ Copy

(File image)

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced a major change in stock market operations, deciding to extend the standard trading hours for the equity derivatives segment. Under this initiative, the trading duration has been extended by 10 minutes. Consequently, the derivatives market will now remain open until 3:40 PM. The NSE has also clarified that there will be no changes to the methodology used for determining the closing prices of derivatives contracts. However, the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)—used to calculate the closing price—will now be determined based on trades executed between 3:10 PM and 3:40 PM. It is worth noting that previously, the derivatives market used to close at 3:30 PM. Nevertheless, there will be no changes to the timings of the pre-open session or the trade modification window.

Also Read: ‘Bakra halal hote…’: Teen stabbed to death, Ghaziabad tense after shocking murder; heavy police deployed

NSE Issues Circular

The NSE issued a circular on Friday stating that, following the introduction of the Closing Auction System in the cash market, the timings for the derivatives market are being aligned accordingly. According to the circular, this step has been taken as part of the implementation of the Closing Auction Session (CAS). The CAS is a brief, specialized trading session conducted at the end of the trading day in the stock market. Its primary objective is to determine a fair and transparent closing price for a given stock. The new price bands and pre-trade risk control rules established during the CAS will also be applicable to the derivatives segment.

The NSE further stated that the functional changes resulting from the implementation of this modification will be made available for testing during upcoming mock trading sessions. Brokers have been advised to update the relevant contract files within their trading applications prior to the effective date to ensure smooth operations.

How Will the Closing Auction Work?

This session will span a total duration of 20 minutes. It will include a transition phase lasting from 3:15 PM to 3:20 PM. From 3:20 PM to 3:25 PM, investors will be able to place both market and limit orders. Between 3:25 PM and 3:30 PM, only limit orders will be permitted; market orders cannot be modified or cancelled during this interval.

Also Read: 30 mins of dust and only dust as it covers Rajasthan’s Churu, leaving residents gasping and vehicles stranded in broad daylight | VIDEO

Update on the Social Stock Exchange

The NSE Social Stock Exchange (SSE) is set to gain fresh momentum, as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has authorized companies to channel a portion of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure through this platform. This change is expected to open up new avenues for funding for non-profit organizations and to bolster transparency and accountability within the social impact ecosystem. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), this recent policy amendment could play a pivotal role in boosting social funding across India.