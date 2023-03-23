‘Do Not Exercise’ Facility No More, Options Traders To Be Impacted: DETAILS

Home

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has decided to scrap the ‘Do Not Exercise’ (DNE) facility for Future & Option (F&O) traders from 30 March 2023. The DNE facility will be available for F&O traders till 29 March 2023 as March 30 is a stock market holiday in view of the Ramnavami festival.

However, Index Option traders can avail this facility.

HOW WILL THIS MOVE AFFECT F&O TRADERS

This move by the NSE is likely to create a negative impact on option trade volume as the auto square off facility after the end of monthly option in stock option trade won’t be there anymore.

Instead, the settlement will go into the cash delivery segment where an option trader will have to pay the required margin to take delivery. Also, the margin that needs to paid will be high and they will have to pay interest and penalty as well if they have taken strike without having full amount in their demat account. As per analysts, this move is good for a low risk trader and investor as it’s discouraging high risk option trade and pushing cash trade.

“In current DNE facility, a stock option trader has the facility of auto square off. So, if an option trader leaves its position after strike, then it would automatically get squared off and one need not to pay the residual amount other than the margin money used for strike. But, from next month, this auto square off facility won’t remain available and in that case one’s position will go into delivery for settlement and hence one will have to deposit the residual money if the trader had mere margin money in one’s demat account,” Profitmart Securities’ Head of Research Avinash Gorakshkar told Mint on how this NSE’s step to scrap DNE facility will impact India’s F&O traders.

“Suppose you hold a call option at ₹2000 with a lot size of 300. In absence of DNE facility, if you left your strike open then you will have to cough up ₹6 lakh ( ₹2000 x 300) to take delivery under new NSE F&O rules applicable from next month,” said Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities as per the report.

