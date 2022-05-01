VDA Hiked: The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on 1st May (Labour Day) hiked the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) to be paid along with minimum daily wages for all categories of workers. According to the notification issued by the government, the VDA for the workers engaged in 89 scheduled employments will be revised with effect from April 1.Also Read - Beijing Imposes New COVID Test Rules, Shuts Dine-in Services for Holidays to Stem Outbreak

The notification further adds that the unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workers will be paid VDA at Rs 11 per day in addition to the minimum wages fixed by the Labour and ESI Department.

The DA for the half-year beginning April 1 is effected on the basis of the average Consumer Price Index for industrial workers as on December 31, 2021.

After the hike, the minimum wages along with VDA for unskilled labourers is Rs 326 per day, for semi-skilled workers it is Rs 366, while skilled and highly-skilled workers will get Rs 416 and Rs 476, respectively. The announcement was made ahead of the Labour Day.

CM Patnaik Wishes On Labour Day

CM Patnaik Wishes On Labour Day

“On #LabourDay, salute the commitment, dedication & hardwork of countless workers who play an instrumental role in ensuring development and progress of the nation. Reaffirm commitment to protect their dignity, health & welfare,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted.

