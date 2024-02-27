Home

Business

Navi Mumbai Airport, Atal Setu & Coastal Road; 10 Key Takeaways From Maharashtra Budget Presented By Finance Minister Ajit Pawar

Navi Mumbai Airport, Atal Setu & Coastal Road; 10 Key Takeaways From Maharashtra Budget Presented By Finance Minister Ajit Pawar

Navi Mumbai Airport, Atal Setu & Coastal Road, World Heritage status for 11 forts are major announcements made by Maharashtra Finance minister, Ajit Pawar in state assembly while presenting the interim budget on Tuesday.

Ajit Pawar Presents Maharashtra Budget

Finance Minister Of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar presented an interim budget on Tuesday.Since this is an election year, the budget is going to be interim. Provision is made for the expenditure of the government for the next 4 months.

Trending Now

Navi Mumbai Airport, Atal Setu & Coastal Road, World Heritage status for 11 forts are major announcements made by Maharashtra Finance minister, Ajit Pawar in state assembly while presenting the interim budget on Tuesday.

You may like to read

Let us take a look at 10 important key takeaways from Maharashtra budget.

1 thousand 021 crores to Industries Department and 1952 crores to Cooperatives Department. 9280 crores to Rural Development Department. Department of Home, Environment, Ports – Rs 4094 crore. Provision of Rs.1432 crores to General Administration Department. The work of Navi Mumbai Airport is progressing rapidly and the first phase will be operational by March 2024. A fund of 100 crores has been allocated for land acquisition and other works of Nagpur Mihan project. Construction of 2 tunnels has been undertaken to connect Atal Setu and Coastal Road. A proposal has been sent to the Center to get World Heritage status for 11 forts in Maharashtra. Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation has been set up and in the year 2024-25, a provision of 10,600 crores has been made for the program expenditure of the Urban Development Department and 19,936 crores for the Public Works Department. Maharashtra received a refund of 8 thousand 618 crores from goods and services tax this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.