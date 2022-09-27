Navrati 2022: The Shardiya Navratri festival, dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars, has begun, marking the first day of the celebration (Kalash or Ghatsthapna). People across the country celebrate the festival with great zeal. As Navrati is round the corner, the Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a travel package trip for the devotees — Matarani Rajdhani Package. This time, the package offers 3 nights and 4 days.Also Read - IRCTC Introduces Sri Jagannath Yatra Tour Package. All You Need to Know

The shrine of Vaishno Devi is dedicated to the Goddess Shakti and is one of the holiest Hindu temples. The temple, also known as Mata Rani and Vaishnavi, is the manifestation of the Mother Goddess. The temple is located at an elevation of 5200 feet, approximately 12 kilometres from Katra. The journey will begin on October 02, 2022. The price starts from Rs 6390. Also Read - IRCTC Introduces New Year Bonanza Train Tour Package. Details Inside

MATARANI RAJDHANI PACKAGE

Duration: 3 Nights/4 Days

3 Nights/4 Days Package Code: NDR01

NDR01 Origin: DELHI

DELHI Destination: JAMMU / KATRA

JAMMU / KATRA Departure: Daily

Daily Upcoming Date Of Journey: 02-OCT-22

How to Book a Ticket?

If you are interested, then you can book a ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at irctctourism.com.If you want to know more about the package, then you can click on the link given below: https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NDR01

Check Matarani Rajdhani Package (NDR01): All You Need to Know

Package Name Matarani Rajdhani Package Destination Covered Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Travelling Mode Train Station/Departure Time NDLS/ 20:40 HRS Class 3AC Frequency Daily ( Week days) Meal Plan 2 BF, 01 Lunch & 01 Dinner Hotel Name Vivanta Katra Vaishnodevi or similar

Check Package Tariff

Occupancy Prices(Per Person) Single Occupancy Rs. 8300/- Double Occupancy Rs. 6585/- Triple Occupancy Rs. 6390/- Child(05-11 years) with bed Rs. 5440/- Child (05-11 years) without bed Rs. 4755/-

Only asymptomatic tourists/pilgrims are allowed to travel. Only the pilgrims who are either carrying a valid and verifiable Final Certificate Report of COVID-19 Vaccination or carrying a valid and verifiable RT-PCR COVID-19 Negative Report taken within 72 hours of arrival time will be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage by administration of Shrine Board Katra.