New Delhi: The trial of Indian Railway’s new AC-2 tier LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coach was successfully completed with the it achieving a speed of 180 kilometer per second (kmps) during the run. The trial was conducted in the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section, said Ministry of Railways.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancels 197 Trains on July 12. Check Complete List Here

“Kota Division in West Central Railway successfully conducted trials of LHB AC 2 Tier coaches at 180 Kmph in Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section,” the Ministry said in a tweet. Also Read - IRCTC Update: Over 160 Trains Cancelled On July 11 | Check Complete List Here

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaisnaw also shared a video that showed the speedometer reading 180 Kmph during the trial run. Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 173 Trains Today. Check List Here

नए भारत की नई रफ़्तार!

Trial conducted for 180kmph. pic.twitter.com/g1FHoMYygh — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 11, 2022

According to a senior railway official of the Western Central Railway (WCR), the trails were conducted to check various aspects of the coach and its compliance with European standards. The trials were conducted by the Research Design and Standards Organisation(RDSO) to test various aspects including the oscillation of the coach.

Indian Railways has conducted over 60 speed trails of various coaches and locomotives in the WCR.