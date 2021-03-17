New Delhi: Nazara Technologies IPO Subscription – Nazara Technologies Limited is opening its Initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 583 crore today. The Nazara technologies’ Initial public offer is up to 5,294,392 equity shares of the face value of Rs 4 each. Nazara Technologies IPO is opening on March 17. Nazara Technologies IPO bid will close on Friday, March 19. Nazara Technologies IPO will be listed on the Share market, BSE Sensex. Also Read - Ease My Trip IPO Allotment Subscription Status: Check Initial Public Offering Details of Easy Trip Planners Limited Via BSE

Nazara Technologies IPO: All you need to know

Nazara Technologies IPO is providing not more than 15 per cent of the net offer through Non-Institution Portion. Nazara Technologies IPO retail portion is not more than 10 per cent of the net offer. Nazara Technologies IPO QIB portion is not less than 75 per cent of the net offer.

Nazara Technologies IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,101 per equity share of the face value of Rs 4 each. Nazara Technologies IPO floor price is 275.00 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 275.25 times the face value of the equity shares.

Bids for Nazara Technologies IPO can be made for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples of 13 equity shares thereafter.

Nazara Technologies IPO has a reservation portion for employees. A discount of Rs 110 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion. The Equity shares aggregating up to Rs 20 million.

All bidders must utilize the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) process providing their banking details including UPI ID for those who are using the UPI mode of payment. No cheques will be accepted for Nazara Technologies IPO.