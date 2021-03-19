Nazara Technologies IPO Subscription Status: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies Initial Public Offering (IPO) is closing today. Nazara Tech IPO, which opened on March 17, has received a positive response so far from investors. Nazara Technologies IPO has so far received 10.55 times subscription. The Initial Public Offering by India’s gaming platform has received bids for 3.08 crore shares against the IPO size of 29.20 lakh equity shares, according to Nazara Technologies IPO subscription data. Market guru Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has an investment in Nazara Technologies. Nazara Technologies was aiming to raise Rs 583 crore through its initial public offering. Also Read - Nazara Technologies IPO: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Has Investment in This Indian Gaming Platform; Check Initial Public Offering Subscription Details

Here is all you need to know about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies Initial Public Offering (IPO)

1. Nazara Technologies IPO offered up to 5,294,392 equity shares of the face value of Rs 4. Also Read - Should Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin Be Banned in India? Here’s What Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Says

2. Nazara Technologies IPO has an offer for sale by selling shareholders comprising up to 1,267,435 equity shares. Also Read - BIZ_SEBI-SETTLEMENT Rakesh Jhunjhunwala settles insider trading case with Sebi

3. Nazara Technologies IPO reserved Rs 2 crore for its employees and the dedicated portion has been booked by 5.33 times.

4. Nazara Technologies IPO’s Qualified institutional buyers’ portion has been subscribed by 72 per cent.

5. Nazara Technologies IPO’s Retail investors’ portion has been subscribed 44.47 times.

6. Nazara Technologies IPO’s non-institutional investors has been subscribed 7.73 times.

7. On March 16, Nazara Technologies has already raised 262 crore from anchor investors.

8. Nazara Technologies IPO has been fixed the price band at Rs 1,100-1,101 per equity share.

9. For Nazara Technologies IPO, investors can bid for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples of 13 equity shares thereafter.

10. Apart from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Nazara Technologies has been backed by IIFL.

Nazara Technologies IPO Subscription Status: Step-by-step guide

You need can check Nazara Technologies IPO subscription status by following simple steps.

First, you need to go to the official website of BSE.

Then, you need to select the issue type which in this case would be Equity.

After that, you need to select the Issue name. Then you need to enter the Nazara Technologies IPO application number.

After that, you need to enter your Personal Account Number (PAN). Then you need to enter the captcha. Finally, you need to select the search option.