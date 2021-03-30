NEW DELHI: Nazara Technologies Share Price – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies has a resounding start at the Share Market, nothing up multifold jump on the listing. On BSE Sensex, the Nazara Technologies scored an opening of Rs 1971.00. On NSE, the Indian gaming company’s shares were listed at Rs 1,990, up from the issue price of Rs 1,101. The development comes after Nazara Technologies’ Initial Public Offering (IPO) Subscription received positive response. Also Read - Barbeque Nation IPO Subscription Status, Allotment Date: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Firm's Initial Public Offering Closes Today; Check Details

Nazara IPO opened on March 17 and closed on March 19 before getting listed on BSE Sensex and NSE. Also Read - Laxmi Organic IPO, Craftsman Automaton Initial Public Offering Listing Today: Key Points, Check Allotment Status at BSE Website

Nazara Technologies IPO price was Rs 1100 to Rs 1101 per equity share and face value of Rs 4 per equity share. Also Read - Nazara Technologies IPO Subscription Status: Bidding For Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Company's Initial Public Offering Closes Today; How To Check Your Application Status

Nazara Technologies IPO has an issue size of Rs 582.91 crore.

Nazara Technologies IPO was subscribed 175.46 times overall. In Qualified Institutional category, Nazara Technologies IPO was subscribed 103.77 times. In Non institutional section, Nazara Technologies IPO was subscribed 389.89 times. In the retail individual category, Nazara Technologies IPO was subscribed 75.29 times, and in the employee section 7.55 times.

Nazara Technologies IPO saw a public issue of 2,920,997 equity shares. Out of the total QIB portion had 1,582,264, NII had 791,131, Retail had 527,421, and employee section had 20,181 shares.