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Stock Market News: This SBI Life-backed company raises USD 15 million through external borrowing, check share price and other details

Stock Market News: This SBI Life-backed company raises USD 15 million through external borrowing, check share price and other details

The acquisition will be conducted through an all-equity swap and will be subject to detailed due diligence, valuation, and all necessary legal and regulatory approvals.

Image for representational purposes

SBI Life Insurance Company-backed small-cap NBFC Paisalo Digital Ltd gave investors important information after market hours on Tuesday, following which the stock is trading in the green today. In its latest exchange filing, the company announced that it has raised $15 million through its first-ever external borrowing (ECB). This move is significant toward strengthening and diversifying its funding sources. The proceeds will be used to provide loans to MSMEs, income-generating businesses, and other critical sectors.

In its filing, the company stated that this will provide the company with affordable, long-term funding, thereby reducing its costs. Furthermore, the deal demonstrates investor confidence in the company’s operations, strong loan quality, and technology-driven model.

Shantanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director of the company, said that the successful completion of the company’s first ECB is an important step that will further strengthen the company’s funding. This diversified and long-term funding will enable the company to grow its business safely and manage risk.

He said the deal reflects investor confidence in the company’s operations and growth plans. Furthermore, this additional capital will help the company expand lending to people and regions that still lack access to finance, thereby promoting inclusive economic growth.

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At the time of writing, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 34.66, up 0.14% or Rs 0.05 on the BSE.

The company held a 6.83% stake in Paisalo Digital as of December 2025, according to data from Trendlyne.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 16% year-on-year to ₹55,082 million in Q3FY26. Loan disbursements increased 7% to ₹10,574 million in the quarter, reflecting continued strong demand for credit.

The company expanded its network, adding 492 new touchpoints, bringing the total to 4,872 across 22 states. Customer numbers also increased to nearly 14 million, with approximately 1.6 million new customers added during the quarter.

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