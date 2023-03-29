Home

NCLAT Upholds CCI’s Rs 1,337 Crore Penalty On Google For Abuse Of Dominant Position In Android Market

Google has been given 30 days by NCLAT to pay Rs 1,337-crore fine and implement the order.

New Delhi: The NCLAT on Wednesday upheld the order of the fair trade regulator CCI imposing a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Internet giant Google. The Bench of NCLAT Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Dr Alok Srivastava, Member (Technical) found that the investigation conducted by CCI into Google’s conduct was not in violation of principles of natural justice.

A two-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directed Google to implement the direction and deposit the amount in 30 days. It also rejected Google’s plea that there was a violation of natural justice by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in the probe.

In addition to the penalty, the CCI also directed Google to cease and desist from participating in anti-competitive practices and directed it to modify its conduct within a defined timeline. The Commission had found:

Mandatory pre-installation of the entire Google Mobile Suite with no option to un-install the same amounts to imposition of unfair condition on the device manufacturers; Google used its dominant position in the online search market resulting in denial of market access for competing search apps; Google leveraged its dominant position in the app store market for Android OS to protect its position in online general search; Google leveraged its dominant position in the app store market for Android OS to enter as well as protect its position in online video hosting platform (OVHP) market through YouTube; Google, by making pre-installation of Google’s proprietary apps (particularly Google Play Store) reduced the ability and incentive of device manufacturers to develop and sell devices operating on alternative versions of Android.

What is the case?

On October 20 last year, the CCI slapped a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices. The regulator also ordered the Internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

The CCI gave its order in October 2022, which was challenged before the NCLAT in December. On January 4, the NCLAT agreed to hear the matter in April, but declined to consider the issue of staying the CCI directions.

The Supreme Court had then asked NCLAT to decide the plea by Google before March 31

