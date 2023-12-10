Home

NCRTC Gears Up For Next Phase: Duhai-Modinagar South Trials Of RRTS To Start Soon

Duhai-Modinagar South Trials: Preparations are underway to begin trials of the next segment, the Duhai-Modinagar South stretch, in the near future.

New Delhi: Following the successful launch of the Sahibabad-Duhai priority section of the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS), popularly known as Namo Bharat, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is swiftly moving forward. Preparations are underway to begin trials of the next segment, the Duhai-Modinagar South stretch, in the near future, as per a report covered by Timesnow.

12-km Duhai-Modinagar South Stretch Details

“The infrastructure is complete for the 12-km Duhai-Modinagar South stretch. We’re ready to start trials in a fortnight,” Puneet Vats, CPRO, NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation) was quoted saying in the report. Track-laying is nearly complete until Meerut South (near Partapur area where Delhi-Meerut Expressway ends) and the overhead electric traction is half-way through. “Hopefully, by January-end our trials will reach that point,” Vats added.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rail Infrastructure Project

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), responsible for constructing the ambitious 82-kilometer, high-speed Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rail infrastructure project, is nearing completion of key sections. This project, estimated at a cost of Rs 30,270 crores, promises to revolutionize travel between these major cities.

The report says that NCRTC has confirmed the final stages of construction for entry-exit points at four stations between Duhai and Meerut South, indicating significant progress towards the project’s completion. With a dedicated target of finishing the entire project by 2025, NCRTC remains steadfast in its commitment to deliver this transformative rail system on schedule, enhancing connectivity and transportation options for millions of residents in the region.

SC Slams Delhi Govt Over Not Releasing Funds For RRTS

The Supreme Court last week slammed the Delhi government for a breach of undertaking given to it to provide funds for the Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) project and directed it to transfer the funds meant for advertising to the project.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia however put the order in abeyance for a week and said that the order would come into force if the Delhi government did not provide the required funds for the project.

While hearing an application filed by NCRTC against not releasing the funds for the project despite the court’s order, the bench pulled up Delhi’s AAP government and warned it of attaching its advertisement budget.

“Why you (Delhi government) have not complied with (court’s) order? We will stay your (Delhi government’s) advertising budget. We will attach it and take it here,” said Justice Kaul said.

Expressing disappointment with the stand of the Delhi government, the apex court observed that there was a “gross breach” of the assurances given by the Delhi government.

It said in April, the apex court had specifically mentioned that the balance amount payable by the Delhi government was to be paid promptly for the timely implementation of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, the Delhi-Alwar corridor and the Delhi-Panipat corridor. During the hearing, the bench noted that the budgetary allocation for advertisements for the last three years was almost Rs 1100 crores and for this financial year is Rs 550 crore.

“Gross breach of directions by this court of assurance given on behalf of state government… In April, we had specifically mentioned the balance amount payable by the Delhi government and directed them to pay the amount promptly. Amount is not paid… Details show that the three-year budgetary provision was almost Rs 1100 crores, while for this financial year was Rs 550 crores… If such national projects are affected, and if money is being spent on advertisement, we would be inclined to ask the money to be directed to the infrastructure,” said the bench.

As senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, representing the Delhi government, sought one week’s time, the bench listed after a week, and said if the fund allocation is not made in the meantime, then the order will come into operation.

(With inputs from agencies)

