New Delhi: Hours after the Gautam Group announced to buy a majority stake in New Delhi Television Ltd, the news channel on Tuesday issued a statement and said without any discussion with New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) or its founder-promoters, Radhika and Prannoy Roy, a notice was served upon them by Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) stating that it (VCPL) has acquired control of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH). This entity owns 29.18% of NDTV. It has been given two days to transfer all its equity shares to VCPL.

The news channel said that VCPL has exercised its rights based on a loan agreement it entered with NDTV founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy in 2009-10.

"The NDTV founders and the Company would like to make it clear that this exercise of rights by VCPL was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders, who, like NDTV, have been made aware of this exercise of rights only today. As recently as yesterday, NDTV had informed the stock exchanges that there was no change in the shareholding of its founders," the NDTV said in a statement.

NDTV has never compromised on the heart of its operations – its journalism. We continue to proudly stand by that journalism,” the channel added.

Earlier in the day, the Gautam Adani Group said it will buy a majority stake in New Delhi Television Ltd as it looks to boost media investments as part of an ambitious expansion plan. The Group also launched an open offer for another 26 per cent stake, the group said in a statement.

However, the NDTV said the debt was converted into equity without any input from the founders or the company.

Last year, Adani Media Ventures Ltd (AMVL), the media arm under the group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), had acquired the digital business news platform Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd (QBM).

“AMVL’s wholly owned subsidiary Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) holds warrants of RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd (RRPR) entitling it to convert them into a 99.9 per cent stake in RRPR. VCPL has exercised warrants to acquire 99.5 per cent in RRPR,” it said.

Such acquisition will result in VCPL acquiring control of RRPR. “RRPR is a promoter group company of NDTV and holds a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV,” the statement said.

“VCPL, along with AMG Media Networks Ltd and AEL (persons acting in concert), will launch an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent stake in NDTV” in compliance with takeover norm.

Earlier on Tuesday, Adani said it bought VCPL for Rs 114 crore. Incorporated in 2008, VCPL was initially linked to Ambani’s group but its ownership was transferred to a firm run by an associate with links to Delhi-based Nahata Group in 2012. Ambani’s Jio had bought Nahata group’s Infotel Broadband in 2010 to re-enter the telecom business.

Adani group had been eyeing entry into the media space for the past few months. In September last year, it hired veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia to lead its media company, Adani Media Ventures.