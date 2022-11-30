NDTV Co-Founder Prannoy Roy And Radhika Roy Resign From RRPRH Board

New Delhi Television Ltd founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have resigned as directors of promoter group vehicle RRPRH with immediate effect, the company said in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday.

RRPR Holding holds 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, which is being taken over by the Adani group, owned by businessman Gautam Adani.

“NDTV’s promoter group vehicle RRPRH has approved Prannoy Roy & Radhika Roy’s resignation following a meeting held on November 29, the statement read.

“RRPRH has approved Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as new directors on Board with immediate effect,” the statement added.

The resignation comes a day after NDTV said an entity backed by the founders had issued shares to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to taking over the media firm.

NDTV, founded in 1988 and owned by husband-and-wife team Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, had previously said the takeover move “was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders”

Earlier in August this year, Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL) which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), exercised the rights and acquired 99.5 per cent of the equity shares of RRPR Holding Private Limited, a promoter group company of NDTV.

Following this, Adani Group decided to make an open offer to acquire the next 26 per cent state stake in NDTV, which will take the group’s total stake to 55.18 per cent, enough to take the ownership right of NDTV.

Earlier in October, the Adani Group informed both exchanges, BSE and NSE, that its indirect subsidiary, Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Limited (VCPL), had made an open offer to the public shareholders of New Delhi Television Ltd.

However, the Roys hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV.

(With inputs from agencies)