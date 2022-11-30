NDTV Founders Bid Goodbye To RRPR, The Board Named After Them: What We Know So Far – EXPLAINED

The relationship between the RRPR and VCPL goes back to 2009 when the Roys took a Rs 403.85 crore loan from the shell company Vishvapradhan Commerical Private Limited. In return, VCPL got the rights to 99.99 per cent of RRPR.

New Delhi: Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy, the founders of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) have resigned as directors on the board of RRPR Holding Private Limited with effect from the close of business hours of November 29, 2022. In a regulatory filing by NDTV made with the BSE on November 29, it was informed that along with the Roys’ resignation, three new people — Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia, and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan — have been appointed as directors on the board of RRPRH with immediate effect.

Ironically, the name RRPR too stands questionable now because it has been named after the two Roys. But again, what’s in a name?!

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

The entire saga came into the public domain with the Adani Group in August this year announcing that it had acquired 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV by converting the warrants of RRPR obtained by a lesser-known company named Vishvapradhan Commerical Private Limited (VCPL), that’s owned by the Adani Group.

NDTV shares were divided between the Roys (Radhika Roy:16.32 per cent, Prannoy Roy: 15.94 per cent), RRPR (29.18 per cent), and the public (38.55 per cent).

Mukesh Ambani, India’s second richest man, also played a key role in the above transaction as the money which VCPL gave to the Roys in 2009 was loaned through Shinano Retail, a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Industrial Holdings Limited. In August, Adani Group announced that it had bought VCPL from its owners making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani-owned AMG Media Networks Ltd.

That made Adani Group have a stake of 29.18 per cent in NDTV. Further, Adani Group launched an open offer to further buy 26 per cent of NDTV shares. Along with RRPR’s transfer and shares submitted under the open offer so far, VCPL’s shareholding in NDTV aggregates 37.29 per cent, exceeding the combined shareholding of Radhika and Prannoy Roy of 32.26 per cent as of September quarter end, reported the Mint.

Adani’s open offer is running till December 5 and if the billionaire-led group manages to get the desired 26 per cent stake, its total stake will go up to 55.18 per cent, enabling it to take management control of NDTV.

In a recent interview to Financial Times, when asked about media independence, Gautam Adani said “independence means if government has done something wrong, you say it’s wrong. But at the same time, you should have courage when the government is doing the right thing every day. You have to also say that.”

NDTV share price rose 38.71 per cent in the last one month and 161.76 per cent in the last six months. At 9:07 am IST today, NDTV share price stood at Rs 446.30.