New Delhi: In a aim to block Adani Group from proceeding ahead with its “hostile” takeover, NDTV on Thursday said that it would need the approval of market regulator Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to acquire the 99.5 per cent stake in the media company due to an earlier bar on selling stake held by the current promoters. The company in a regulatory filing to the stock exchange said that SEBI approval was required as its founders-promoters, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy are barred from trading in securities markets.Also Read - NDTV: 29.18% Shares Were Acquired Without Consent or Notice

“Unless pending appeal proceedings were to successfully conclude prior, SEBI approval is necessary for the proposed Acquirer [VCPL] to secure 99.5% interests in the Promoter Group vehicle [RRPRH], since this would consequently lead to acquisition of voting rights in respect of 29.18% of the issued share capital of the Target Company [NDTV] held by the Promoter Group vehicle [RRPRH],” NDTV said. Also Read - Gautam Adani to Launch Open Offer for ACC and Ambuja Cements on August 26

The SEBI in November 2020 had banned its promoters from accessing the securities market, and further prohibiting buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner whatsoever for a period of two years, NDTV said in a regulatory filing. Also Read - Adani Group Buys NDTV, to Launch Open Offer

NDTV said that unless pending appeal proceedings were to successfully conclude, prior SEBI approval is needed for the Adani group to secure 99.5 per cent in the promoter group entity since this would consequently lead to acquisition of voting rights in respect of 29.18 per cent held by the RRPR Holdings in the news network.

Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Ltd (VCPL), the proposed acquirer, along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises on Tuesday has made an open offer for NDTV under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Details in compliance with SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, will be provided to VCPL.