Neal Mohan played a pivotal role in the launch of some of YouTube's biggest products including its subscription service YouTube Red which was later rebranded as YouTube Premium, YouTube Music, YouTube Kids, YouTube TV and YouTube Shorts.

Neal Mohan Becomes YouTube CEO: 7 Interesting Facts To Know About The New Indian-American Boss

New Delhi: Neal Mohan, an Indian-American is all set to take over as the next chief executive officer (CEO) of YouTube. He will be replacing Susan Wojcicki, who announced that she is stepping down from her role after spending nine years as the head of the global online video-sharing and social media platform.

Wojcicki, 54, said in her blog post that she will focus on “family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.” Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.

“Today, after nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube,” Wojcicki wrote in an email to YouTube employees.

Who is Neal Mohan? Know interesting facts about the new YouTube CEO

The 49-year-old Neal Mohan holds a bachelors degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Neal Mohan started his career at Accenture (then Andersen Consulting) in 1996 and then joined a startup called NetGravity that was later acquired by Internet advertising firm DoubleClick in 2002. In 2007, DoubleClick was bought by Google. Neal Mohan played a key role in advancing Google’s advertising products, including AdWords, AdSense, and DoubleClick. Neal Mohan has also had a stint with Microsoft where he was the manager of corporate strategy. Mohan has led several strategic startup acquisitions including Invite Media, Admeld, and Teracent to bolster Google’s advertising offerings. Mohan was appointed chief product officer at YouTube in 2015. He focused on building YouTube Shorts, Music and subscription offerings in the role. He was also responsible for the platform’s products, user experience, and trust and safety initiatives. According to a report in Moneycontrol.com, He has played a pivotal role in the launch of some of YouTube’s biggest products including its subscription service YouTube Red which was later rebranded as YouTube Premium; music streaming service YouTube Music, kids-oriented app YouTube Kids, live television streaming service YouTube TV and its short-form video service YouTube Shorts.

Taking to his Twitter, Mohan said that he is excited to continue this “awesome and important mission” and looking forward to a new future.

“Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It’s been amazing to work with you over the years. You’ve built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I’m excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead…”

Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It’s been amazing to work with you over the years. You’ve built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I’m excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead… https://t.co/Rg5jXv1NGb — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) February 16, 2023

Mohan will join a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of US-based global giants, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Indra Nooyi had served as PepsiCo’s CEO for 12 years before stepping down in 2018.

