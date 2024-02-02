Home

NECC Shares Surge 4.1 Percent Amid Rally in Stock Market | Check Details Here

In the last 5 days, the shares of North East Carrying Corporation have given a return of 11 per cent to the investors while in the last one month it has given a return of 19 per cent.

Stock Market News: Stocks of North Eastern Carrying Corporation (NECC) have surged around 4.1 percent amid a rally in the stock market. The shares of the company, with a market cap of Rs 312 crore, were trading at the level of Rs 32.75 in the morning session.

The 52-week-high level of North Eastern Carrying Corporation shares is Rs 37.40 while the 52-week low is Rs 13. In the last 5 days, the shares of North East Carrying Corporation have given a return of 11 per cent to the investors while in the last one month it has given a return of 19 per cent.

On August 2, 2023, the shares of North Eastern Carrying Corporation were at a low of Rs 19, from where investors have got a return of 74 per cent.

Meanwhile, Benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply in early trade on Friday tracking a rally in global markets along with buying in Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 846.64 points to 72,491.94 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 256.55 points to 21,954.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Infosys, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers.

Axis Bank emerged as the only laggard. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai quoted in the red. The US markets ended with significant gains on Thursday.

“The bull market at Dalal Street is thriving, fuelled by positive developments such as Wall Street’s surge, a 3 per cent drop in WTI oil prices, and the promising interim Union Budget,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The Sensex declined 106.81 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 71,645.30 on the Budget day on Thursday. The Nifty dipped 28.25 points or 0.13 per cent to 21,697.45. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.71 per cent to USD 79.26 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,879.58 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

