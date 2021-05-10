New Delhi: These are tough times and many of us are facing health crisis and other issues. Lockdown-like restrictions have also dented livelihood and monthly income of many. At this precarious juncture, one may require urgent money. An emergency loan can prove to be very handy. Also Read - Black Fungus: Major Symptoms, Treatment, And How It's Different From Skin-Based Fungal Infection

There are several post office schemes which are offering loan for the customers.

5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit Account (RD)

If you have 5-Year Post Office RD, you can avail loan up to 50 per cent of the balance credit in the account after 12 installments deposited and account is continued for 1 year.

You can repay the loan in one lump-sum or in equal monthly installments. Interest on loan is applicable as 2 per cent in addition with RD interest rate applicable to the RD account.

Interest will be calculated from date of withdrawal to date of repayment. If you don’t repay the loan till the maturity, loan plus interest will be deducted from the maturity value of the RD account.

15 year Public Provident Fund Account (PPF)

You have invested in post office’s 15 year Public Provident Fund Account, you can take loan after the expiry of one year from the end of the Financial Year in which the initial subscription was made.

You can avail only one in a Financial Year. Please note that second loan will not be provided till first loan was not repaid.

If you repay loan within 36 month of the loan taken, loan interest rate at 1 per cent per annum will be applicable. However, if repay loan after 36 month of the loan taken loan interest rate at 6 per cent per annum will be applicable from the date of loan disbursement.