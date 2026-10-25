‘Need to protect India’s banking system from cyber terrorists’: PM Modi at RBI’s data centre and cybersecurity training institute

Underlining that modern warfare extends beyond traditional weapons to economic targets, PM Narendra Modi called for safeguarding India's banking sector from cyber terrorists during the inauguration of the RBI's Rs 169-crore facility.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Reserve Bank of India's Rs 169-crore data centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute, in Bhubaneswar (PTI)

Bhubaneshwar: In a significant national development, PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated the RBI’s Rs 169-crore Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Odisha, warning against cyber threats to the banking system. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Reserve Bank of India’s Rs 169-crore data centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute here, he said the facilities would greatly benefit the people of Odisha and the country. Here are all the details you need to know about what PM Modi has said while inaugurating the RBI’s Rs 169-crore Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Odisha.

What PM Modi said on balanced growth of India?

“Development for us means balanced growth of India and opportunities for villages and small towns,” Modi said.

He said India’s banking sector was now among the most efficient in the world, with people having access to banking services round the clock.

Small entrepreneurs, traditional artisans, street vendors and workers in the unorganised sector have benefited from formal banking services for the first time, he said.

PM Modi blames Congress rule

“During the Congress rule, banking facilities were only for a handful of rich and influential persons. They used to get loans easily, while poor, middle-class and women were denied such facilities. However, things changed after 2014 as we adopted a balanced approach. Debit and credit cards were earlier luxury items for the masses, but those are now available for all,” he added.

“The past decade was about taking banking to those deprived of it. The coming decade is about making banking more efficient and reliable,” he added.

Key Highlights & Fact-Check Summary

Event Location: Inaugurated at Info Valley-II in Jatni, near Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Project Cost: Developed with an estimated investment of Rs 169–170 crore.

Core Objective: Designed to host mission-critical payment and settlement operations for the RBI while enhancing the security and resilience of India’s digital financial network.

Advanced Training Capabilities: The accompanying Cybersecurity Training Institute will focus on capacity building, research, enterprise computing, and emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing.

The PM said Odisha will write its future in sectors from mines to microchips and many doors of opportunity will be opened for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies)