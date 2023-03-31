Home

Nestle Inches Closer To Acquire ‘Ching’s Secret’ For $1 Billion

Capital Foods makes the Ching’s Secret brand of spicy noodles and fusion chutneys infused with so-called “desi Chinese" flavors. It also sells Smith & Jones cooking pastes and masala mixes.

New Delhi: In an attempt to boost its presence in the fast-growing economy, Nestle SA, the world’s biggest food group is among the final bidders competing to acquire India’s Capital Food Pvt, reported Bloomberg, quoting people familiar with the matter.

The Swiss company has been discussing terms of a potential deal for Mumbai-based Capital Foods, the people mentiond in the report said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any transaction would likely value the Indian firm at more than $1 billion, they said.

Amid the talks of a potential advance deal between Nestle SA and Capital Foods, several other suitors have also expressed interest in buying the Mumbai-based firm, putting a cloud over Nestle’s takeover, the report added.

In the last 12 months, the listed shares of Nestle India have gained 10% in Mumbai trading, giving it a market value of about $22.3 billion. The firm started its first manufacturing facility in India in 1961 and sells everything from yogurt to cereals in the country.

Investors in Capital Foods include General Atlantic, which bought a stake in the company in 2018.

When asked about the current situation of the deal, a spokesperson for Nestle India refused to comment while a Capital Foods representative didn’t respond to requests for comment.

