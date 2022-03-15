New Delhi: There is a piece of news for all the Maggi lovers. Nestle India has decided to hike the rates of Maggi noodles due to the rise in costs. According to media reports, a 70-gram pack of Maggi now costs Rs 14, Rs 2 higher than the earlier Rs 12. Nestle India has said that the rise in making costs has led to the price hike.Also Read - Paytm Shares Hit All-Time Low Even As Indian Share Market Opens In Green

The new rates have been implemented from Monday, March 14, 2022. The company has decided to raise the prices of Maggi noodles by 9 per cent to 16 per cent. The price of a 140-gram magi pack has also been raised by Rs 3 per pack. Also, the 560-gram pack of Maggi will now cost Rs 105, Rs 9 higher than the earlier price of Rs 96. Also Read - Sensex Might Hit 75,000 By December 2022: Report

Maggi is not the only product that has seen a price hike. Its famous coffee, Nescafe, will also cost dearer now. A 50-gram pack of Nescafe will now cost Rs 150, Rs 5 more than the earlier price of Rs 145. The price of a 25-gram pack of Nescafe has been raised by 2.5 per cent. Also Read - BREAKING: LIC IPO Gets SEBI Nod Within 22 Days Of Filing DRHP

Along with this, Nestle has also raised the prices of its milk powder. A one-litre pack of Nestle A-plus milk will now cost Rs 78, Rs 3 more than the earlier Rs 75.

Nestle India Share Price

The shares of the company rose by Rs 54 or 0.31 per cent on Monday, according to bseindia.com. One share of Nestle India now values Rs 17,376.95. On March 2, 2022, the value of one share was Rs 17,844.