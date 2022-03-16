New Delhi: Cyrus Poonawalla, Managing Director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), is the richest healthcare billionaire in the world, according to the 2022 M3M Hurun India Rich List. The ‘Vaccine King’ registered a growth of 41 per cent in this net worth in 2021 and is the fourth richest individual in India. Cyrus Poonawalla’s net worth, at present, is $26 billion.Also Read - Falguni Nayar - India's 'Nykaa' Storms Into 2022 Hurun Global Rich List

According to the report, Poonawalla jumped more than 500 ranks in the list of richest billionaires in India to the 55th spot. His net wealth change in the last 10 years is 940 per cent.

Cyrus Poonawalla: The Vaccine King of the World- Key Facts