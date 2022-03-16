New Delhi: Cyrus Poonawalla, Managing Director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), is the richest healthcare billionaire in the world, according to the 2022 M3M Hurun India Rich List. The ‘Vaccine King’ registered a growth of 41 per cent in this net worth in 2021 and is the fourth richest individual in India. Cyrus Poonawalla’s net worth, at present, is $26 billion.Also Read - Falguni Nayar - India's 'Nykaa' Storms Into 2022 Hurun Global Rich List
According to the report, Poonawalla jumped more than 500 ranks in the list of richest billionaires in India to the 55th spot. His net wealth change in the last 10 years is 940 per cent. Also Read - Gautam Adani Earned Rs 6,000 Crore Every Week In 2021: Hurun Report
Cyrus Poonawalla, Five years ago, was at the 127th spot in the list
Cyrus Poonawalla: The Vaccine King of the World- Key Facts
Also Read - Govt Panel Recommends EUA For Serum Institute's COVID Vaccine - Covovax - For 12-17 Age Group
- Poonawalla’s Serum Institute of India (SII) manufactured over 1.5 billion doses of anti-covid vaccine, Covishield, in 2021.
- His SII pledged $66 million to the University of Oxford for vaccine research.
- Poonawalla ranked 589 in the list 10 years ago, currently, he ranks 55th in the list of richest billionaires in the world.
- Five years ago, he was at the 127th spot on the list.
- He is a new entrant in the top 100 billionaires in the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List. Other new entrants are Falguni Nayar, Lakshmi Mittal, Radhakrishan Damani and SP Hinduja & Family.
- Out of the total wealth of the Indian billionaires, 13 per cent alone is held by the healthcare sector. Poonawalla is the foremost name on the list.
- India ranks 2nd in the healthcare industry in terms of production and supply.