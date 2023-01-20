Home

Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings Steps Down As CEO; Board Plans Transition To Add Subscribers

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings announced he is stepping down as co-chief executive of the company.

Reed Hastings, 62, had been Netflix's CEO for more than 20 years. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings announced he is stepping down as co-chief executive of the company. Greg Peters, the company’s chief operating officer and chief product, will join Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, as a co-CEO.

Reed Hastings, 62, had been Netflix’s CEO for more than 20 years after taking over the role from his friend and fellow company co-founder Marc Randolph in the late 1990s.

Losing Hastings as co-CEO “leaves some big shoes for me and Greg to fill,” Sarandos said during a conference call late Thursday, according to a report by The Associated Press. “Fortunately, we have four feet to do it with.”

As he handed off the CEO baton, Hastings said Sarandos and Peters were “more than ready” to succeed him. “They both have such amazing talents and gifts,” Hastings said during the conference call. “Frankly, more and more, they have already been leading the company.”

Last year’s subscriber downturn, unprecedented since Netflix separated its streaming and DVD-by-mail services in 2011, prompted management to embrace advertising for the first time. The company is now preparing to crack down on the rampant sharing of passwords that has enabled an estimated 100 million people worldwide to watch popular shows for free.